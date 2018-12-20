RACINE — Racine police are reminding residents to be mindful of porch pirates — thieves who steal deliveries off of porches and front doorsteps — after a number of packages from areas throughout the city were discovered.
At 9:51 a.m. Thursday, Racine police responded to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue after packages left on a porch were reportedly stolen, according to a Police Department news release issued Thursday.
Police were given a description of the suspect vehicle, which they located shortly after. Two individuals were eventually transported to the Police Department for questioning.
During the investigation, police discovered other packages from other areas in the city had been taken. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.
Don't be a victim of 'porch pirates'
Racine police offered the following tips to protect residents from "porch pirates" during the holiday season.
- Don’t let your packages sit: Monitor when your packages are expected to arrive. Many businesses provide a tracking number to see when a package arrives.
- Talk to your neighbors: If you have neighbors who are home during the day, consider asking them to collect your packages on the delivery date.
- Ship to an alternate address: Some companies allow you to ship your packages directly to your place of business. Also, consider shipping your packages to a friend's or relative’s home.
- Ship to the store: Some retailers allow you to ship to a store near you. This may not be as convenient, but it does provide security and helps avoid long lines at the register. Some stores even offer special parking near the entrance.
- High-tech solutions: If you order packages all year round, it may be wise to invest in security cameras or mobile apps on your smart phones.
- Install a package lockbox: A lockbox can be installed on your front porch. Once installed, share your code with your delivery service.
- Signature on delivery: Consider having your packages delivered only when someone is available to sign for them.
- Insure your holiday packages: Package thefts increase around the holidays and it may be wise to insure your packages this time of year. This way, if your package is stolen, you can be reimbursed for your loss.
- Ship to your local pack and ship store: If you have a UPS, FedEx, or other locally owned packing and shipping store nearby, consider sending your packages there.
“Hopefully implementing one of these safety techniques will give you peace of mind this hectic holiday season,” the release stated.
