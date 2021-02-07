Two people trying to get car out of the snow were allegedly struck in a hit-and-run on Mead Street

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly struck two people in a hit and run while the people were trying to get their car out of the snow on Mead Street two weeks ago.

Eddie L. Young Jr., 22, of the 1900 block of Racine Street, was charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 28, an officer was sent to the 2100 block of Mead Street for a hit and run accident with injuries to two pedestrians.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the two victims who said they were in front of a home on the 2100 block of Mead Street trying to get their car out of the snow when two vehicles were coming down the street from opposite directions. One of the vehicles, a Dodge Avenger, tried to squeeze through but hit one of the victims in the elbow and the other in the hip. The passenger side mirror came off and the operator, later identified as Young, got out, grabbed the mirror and said he didn’t see them before leaving.

An officer saw footage from the Mead Street Mart which showed the car swerve to the right, immediately stop, remain on scene for a minute and then left.