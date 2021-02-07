 Skip to main content
Two people trying to get car out of the snow were allegedly struck in a hit-and-run on Mead Street
Two people trying to get car out of the snow were allegedly struck in a hit-and-run on Mead Street

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly struck two people in a hit and run while the people were trying to get their car out of the snow on Mead Street two weeks ago.

Eddie L. Young Jr., 22, of the 1900 block of Racine Street, was charged with two felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 28, an officer was sent to the 2100 block of Mead Street for a hit and run accident with injuries to two pedestrians.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the two victims who said they were in front of a home on the 2100 block of Mead Street trying to get their car out of the snow when two vehicles were coming down the street from opposite directions. One of the vehicles, a Dodge Avenger, tried to squeeze through but hit one of the victims in the elbow and the other in the hip. The passenger side mirror came off and the operator, later identified as Young, got out, grabbed the mirror and said he didn’t see them before leaving.

An officer saw footage from the Mead Street Mart which showed the car swerve to the right, immediately stop, remain on scene for a minute and then left.

On Thursday, an officer saw the Dodge Avenger in the 1900 block of Racine Street. The officer met with Young who was standing by the car. He said he was driving the car a couple of weeks ago near Mead Street Liquor but denied hitting anyone. He said he remembered talking to two people and claimed they said they weren’t hit and he was “good to go.”

Young was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

