Two people shot, two overdoses, one death reported over Labor Day weekend in Racine

RACINE — In three incidents over Labor Day weekend, two young adults were shot and another two adults overdosed, including one of whom who died, the Racine Police Department reported Tuesday.

The person who died was identified as a 30-year-old woman. Police said they were called to the 800 block of 17th Street just after 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day "in reference to a possible overdose."

When they arrived, police reported finding a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman appearing to suffer from overdoses.

"The male was conscious and administered Narcan by responding officers," Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email. "The female was not conscious and not breathing. Both parties were transported to the hospital by the Racine Fire Department. The male was in stable condition and the female was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Two shootings

An 18-year-old woman was shot multiple times at around 11 p.m. Sunday the 500 block of Hubbard Street on Racine's north side, the RPD reported.

She was reported to be in stable condition.

According to Wilcox: "The female had been outside with a male friend and were approached by several males who began to shoot at them. The male pulled the female into a vehicle to protect her but unfortunately was still wounded."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Less than three hours later, just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue for another shooting.

In the driveway of a home, police said they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was later hospitalized.

According to Wilcox: "The male had been walking when he heard gunfire and then felt pain, realizing he had been shot. The male did not know why he would be targeted and did not see the suspects."