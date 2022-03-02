Two people shot in the stomach in apparently unrelated incidents in three-day span in Racine

RACINE — Across a three-day span in Racine, two people were shot in the stomach in unrelated incidents, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
The first was just after midnight Sunday. A woman was sleeping in her bedroom on the first floor of a home on the 1400 block of Buchanan Street, and she was shot in the stomach, RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox confirmed Wednesday. The 1400 block of Buchanan Street is two blocks west of Janes Elementary, and one block southwest of St. Joseph Catholic School and St. John's Lutheran School.
Then Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m., a man was shot, reportedly in the stomach and also in the arm, "near the entrance of an apartment" on the 1100 block of College Avenue, Wilcox said in an email.
Both victims are reported to now be in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, as of 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, and no suspects have been publicly named.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from everyday news to localizing state & national politics.
