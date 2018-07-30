Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Two people suffered minor injuries after they were struck by gunfire in a shots-fired incident Sunday.

At 7:47 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive.

A vehicle with two occupants inside was struck. The struck occupants suffered minor injuries and drove themselves to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

