RACINE — Two people suffered minor injuries after they were struck by gunfire in a shots-fired incident Sunday.
At 7:47 p.m. Sunday, Racine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive.
A vehicle with two occupants inside was struck. The struck occupants suffered minor injuries and drove themselves to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.
No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Really!! I know nothing...but everything, the so call family of all these thugs involved KNOW what and who is doing what...They are the ones responsible for any deaths...but to all these people it does not matter unless a cop is involved,,,,then royal outrage....The community who knows what is going on and who is doing it CAN stop it..
Lots of shootings lately.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.