Two people have been charged with destroying headstones at Mound Cemetery last year

RACINE — Seventeen months after 30 gravesites were defaced at Mound Cemetery in Racine, two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the destruction.

Kaitlyn B. Armstrong, 19, from Oak Creek, and Brandon S. Pfeifer, 20, of the 5200 block of Willowview Road, Caledonia, were each charged with a felony count of criminal damage to cemetery/mortuary.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 31, 2020, an officer was sent to Mound Cemetery, 1147 West Blvd., for a vandalism complaint. The officer was advised that people overnight of the previous day had destroyed around 30 gravesites.

Multiple veteran, floral and other displays had been removed and thrown about.

Upon arrival, officers photographed the scene and located fingerprints on two of 24 damaged headstones. The prints had been submitted to the Automated Fingerprint Identification System for matches.

On Dec. 27, 2021, AFIS returned a hit on the fingerprints and one of the suspects was identified as Armstrong. An investigator was able to locate Armstrong's Facebook page and saw she had shared a post regarding the damage to the headstones. GPS information acquired by police showed that her phone was in the area of Mound Cemetery the night of the incident. It also showed that she called Pfeifer during that timeframe.

An investigator found Armstrong at her residence in Oak Creek. She told the investigator that she was at the cemetery the night of the vandalism. She said that she was with Pfeifer and another individual who was Pfeifer's friend.

She and Pfeifer began to fight in the cemetery and she pushed him into a headstone, breaking it. Pfeifer then ran off screaming and broke other headstones. When asked to explain why her prints were on the headstone, she said "I mean, I'm not going to lie, I do admit, I'm not going to say, I don't even know if it was an accident or just something I could push him into. It happened, and I did that."

Pfeifer was also located and taken into custody.

He admitted to being at the cemetery with Armstrong and his friend. He said he had used acid (LSD) and marijuana that night. He claimed that his friend was doing all the damage to the headstones and that he should have called police but he ran because he was scared. When confronted with Armstrong's story, he changed his and said he had been doing drugs and called Armstrong to come over. He then said his friend and Armstrong did most of the damage.

Court documents indicate the friend has been identified, but has not been arrested.

Both Armstrong and Pfeifer were given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1