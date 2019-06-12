OUNT PLEASANT — Two individuals are facing theft charges after allegedly stealing 33 items from Kohl’s.
Phiaje K. Bailey and Selena M. Rodriguez, 20, both of the 5900 block of 16th Street, are each charged with felony retail theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Tuesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to Kohl’s Department Store at 5500 Washington Ave. for a report of theft. A Kohl’s loss prevention officer was observing Bailey and Rodriguez in the store when she recognized Bailey from prior theft incidents. The two parties were reportedly observed concealing Kohl’s merchandise in a stroller and a diaper bag they had brought with them.
Bailey and Rodriguez then allegedly selected merchandise from the children’s area, paid for it at the register, and attempted to leave the store without paying for the concealed items.
Both Bailey and Rodriguez were placed under arrest and reportedly each independently admitted to stealing the items. The total value of the concealed merchandise came out to $550.15. Rodriguez and Bailey each claimed it was not their intent to steal, but it just happened.
Bailey’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on June 26,and Rodriguez’s hearing is set for 9 a.m. on July 10 at the Law Enforcement Center.
