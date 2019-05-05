MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Police are reminding drivers to stay sober, after responding to two vehicle crashes within hours of one another that involved allegedly impaired drivers.
"The Mount Pleasant Police Department would like to remind drivers to not drive impaired," the release stated. "The majority of OWI arrests occur overnight and the Mount Pleasant Police Department is very aggressively pursuing those who choose to drive intoxicated to prevent harm to themselves and others in their path."
At 11:17 p.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the intersection of highways 20 and V in Mount Pleasant for a crash, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The driver of a Ford Fusion ran through a red light southbound on Highway V and struck a minivan heading east on Highway 20. The driver of the minivan was injured in the crash, police said.
The injured driver was taken to the hospital by South Shore Rescue with non-life threatening injuries and was later released after treatment.
The driver of the Ford was identified as 29-year-old Najid TD Jantuah of Homewood, Ill. Officers noticed Jantuah was potentially impaired when he reportedly said he believed he was in Gurnee, Ill.
Jantuah was given standardized field sobriety tests and taken into custody. Police had to get a search warrant to get a blood sample from Jantuah at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
While at the hospital, Jantuah began fighting with officers and officers had to utilize a stun gun with "a series of focused strikes" to gain control of him.
A sample of Jantuah's blood was eventually taken. He was then medically cleared and transported to the Racine County Jail.
Charges of operating while intoxicated causing injury, three counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, three counts of resisting and obstructing and disorderly conduct were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Jantuah was also cited for failure to stop for a red light and not having insurance.
Second incident reported
While on the first call, at 1:08 a.m., Mount Pleasant Police were also dispatched to the 5500 Block of Deerfield Road in Mount Pleasant after a vehicle struck a parked car.
The driver, a 25-year-old woman from Racine, was also determined to be impaired, police said. She arrested, pending charges of operating while intoxicated charge, first offense, and released to a responsible party.
Police did not release the name of the woman.
Both incidents remain under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Today's mugshots: May 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arin P. Berchem
Arin P. Berchem, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500).
Jocelyn A. Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jocelyn A. Carter, Fort Worth, TX, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Angela S. Dobbins
Angela S. Dobbins, 1400 block of Buchanan St., Racine, disorderly conduct, physical abuse of child.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele, 1400 block of Cedar Creek St., Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, misdemeanor theft.
Quevon J. McKinnie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Natalie L. Sabala
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Natalie L. Sabala, 1600 block of St. Clair St., Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Torrist D. Cannon
Torrist D. Cannon, 1700 block of Spring St., Racine, retail theft (greater than or equal to $500).
Maurice M. Miller
Maurice M. Miller, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
