Two more women charged for allegedly assisting man accused of killing Brittany Booker

RACINE — Two additional arrests were made on Wednesday as the search for a homicide suspect continues.

Alicia K. Sykes, 30, and Carmelita L. Walker, 34, were arrested and are expected to be charged with harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the aggravated assault of Brittany Booker and another woman on Feb. 27, 2022.

Booker was found dead in her car on Sunday, the victim of a homicide.

She was the mother to six children and a beloved friend of many.

Terry L. Jackson Jr., 42, is the suspect in both the attack on the two women and the death of Booker. He remains at large, possibly in Chicago.

Sykes and Walker are the second and third people arrested for allegedly harboring Jackson; earlier Wednesday, 24-year-old Diamond M. Hood, 24, was charged with the same crime after she allegedly drove Jackson to Chicago after the killing. She was booked into the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $10,000 cash.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, of the Racine Police Department, reminded the public anyone who hides a suspect in a crime may find themselves arrested.

"The Racine Police Department and the Racine County DA's Office will arrest and prosecute anyone found to have aided Jackson in either of these two incidents," Wilcox said in a written statement.

Any witnesses or citizens with any information can call U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel of the RPD at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app using the p3 app.

Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Jackson.

