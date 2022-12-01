Two more teens arrested, connected to Graceland Cemetery shooting

Recommended charges for both Evans and Elam have been sent to the Racine County District Attorney's Office for review.
Lamarion D. Blair, 19, and a 16-year-old from Racine had already been arrested in connection to the shooting. The 16-year-old has not been publicly identified.
Following Blair's arrest, the Racine Police Department said the shooting at Graceland Cemetery was the result of gang rivalries; Blair is a known member of the Racine-based NFL (North Side For Life) gang, “a younger, more violent offshoot of the Vice Lords street gang," according to the RPD, while King was a member of the 12th Street Gangster Disciples.
The two people who were shot were ages 19 and 35, both of them women. The 19-year-old was treated and released that day at Ascension All Saints Hospital. The 35-year-old’s injuries were more serious and required surgery, but she survived.
Witnesses said they saw shots being fired from multiple vehicles from the roads around the cemetery. Police said multiple firearms were used.
“As soon as the crowd got quiet, all you heard was gunshots,” Idoana Gordon, who was at the burial, recalled the morning after when she went to visit King's grave and was interviewed by a Journal Times reporter. “It was horrific. All I could do was hit the floor … The kids who were out here were screaming and hollering about how they just want their dad, and how they hate Racine and don’t want to be here no more.”
Multiple people are reported to have been shot June 2 during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King. Evidence markers, many of them marking apparent bullets and casings, were scattered within and outside the cemetery.