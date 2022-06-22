Two more teenagers charged for February attempted shooting

RACINE — Two more teenagers have been charged in Feb. 27 drive-by shooting at Park Avenue.

Emonjae James Kinney, 16, of the 1100 block of Park Ave. and Micah T. Lminggio, 15, of the 3200 block of Kinzie Ave., were each charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly, one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and felony intimidation of a victim.

Previously, Davon Lminggio, 16, was charged in the shooting.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers reported that they learned three people were followed and shot at by people in a Ford Edge SUV.

Through surveillance footage from the BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave., an investigator was able to identify Kinney and Micah Lminggio as the two other passengers in the Ford. The investigator reviewed Facebook pages and saw Kinney associating with D. Lminggio and M. Lminggio frequently.

The Ford was registered to a relative of the Lminggio brothers.

On March 15, the Ford was located at the residence of D. Lminggio in the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue.

A search warrant led to the discovery of the clothing worn by both Lminggio brothers during the shooting. It is believed the three of them targeted the occupants of the Ford because M. Lminggio claimed he would "air this (expletive) out" during his court case where he was charged with pointing a gun at one of the victims earlier.

The Lminggio brothers and Kinney are associated with the Dirty P gang.

Both Kinney and Lminggio were given $25,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

