Two more teenagers charged for February attempted shooting

RACINE — Two more teenagers have been charged in Feb. 27 drive-by shooting at Park Avenue.
Emonjae James Kinney, 16, of the 1100 block of Park Ave. and Micah T. Lminggio, 15, of the 3200 block of Kinzie Ave., were each charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly, one felony count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and felony intimidation of a victim.
Previously, Davon Lminggio, 16, was charged in the shooting.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:55 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers were sent to the area of 11th Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. Officers reported that they learned three people were followed and shot at by people in a Ford Edge SUV.
Through surveillance footage from the BP gas station at 1130 Washington Ave., an investigator was able to identify Kinney and Micah Lminggio as the two other passengers in the Ford. The investigator reviewed Facebook pages and saw Kinney associating with D. Lminggio and M. Lminggio frequently.
The Ford was registered to a relative of the Lminggio brothers.
On March 15, the Ford was located at the residence of D. Lminggio in the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue.
A search warrant led to the discovery of the clothing worn by both Lminggio brothers during the shooting. It is believed the three of them targeted the occupants of the Ford because M. Lminggio claimed he would "air this (expletive) out" during his court case where he was charged with pointing a gun at one of the victims earlier.
The Lminggio brothers and Kinney are associated with the Dirty P gang.
Both Kinney and Lminggio were given $25,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on June 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chardeal J. Gordon
Chardeal J. Gordon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Yazmyne N. Hooks
Yazmyne N. Hooks, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph Ottis Lee
Joseph (aka Joe Gee) Ottis Lee, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, felony bail jumping.
Anthony J. Ortiz
Anthony J. Ortiz, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams).
Emmanuel J. Ortiz
Emmanuel J. Ortiz, 6000 block 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley Seemann
Ashley Seemann, 4100 block of Mary Street, Waterford, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Mark D. Miller
Mark D. Miller, 1900 block of Saturn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 7000 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eli O. Brooks
Eli O. Brooks, Sterling Heights, Michigan, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Vallen M. Coleman
Vallen (aka Bird) M. Coleman, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Larry D. Dyson
Larry D. Dyson, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, stalking, obstructing an officer, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct.