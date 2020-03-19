Two more charged in wake of Memorial Drive homicide investigation

Carey was later arrested in the early morning hours of March 4 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Gun possession charges

While investigating the homicide, police watched a Ring doorbell video from a nearby home, which reportedly showed Crowell standing in a nearby driveway holding a gun. In the video, Crowell reportedly raised the gun twice, pointed it north, got into a car and fled the area.

The day after the shooting, Crowell admitted to police that it was him in the video, but said that the gun shown was fake, the complaint said. Crowell said he tossed it so that it would not be confiscated by his associates.

Police listened to a phone call made by Crowell in which he asks someone to find the gun he tossed. He described the gun as wood-handled with metal plates. Because Crowell is a felon, he was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.

On March 9, a 20-year-old woman told police she found the gun at a residence on Schiller Street. Police said the gun she provided was “obviously fake,” looked like it had been chewed on by a dog and was different than the gun Crowell described.