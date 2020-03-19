Two more charged in wake of Memorial Drive homicide investigation

RACINE — Two additional arrests have been made as a result of the investigation into last month’s fatal shooting of 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson.
Anderson was found fatally shot on Feb. 25, reportedly the result of an altercation at an after-bar party that was held at a former tavern at 901 S. Memorial Drive, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Donley M. Carey, 34, of the 2600 block of LaSalle Street, was charged Feb. 26 with first-degree intentional homicide for Anderson’s death.
One of the additional arrests is that of 27-year-old Shinda N. Crowell, of the 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, who is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Crowell is not accused of being involved in Anderson’s death.
After-bar party altercation
During the after-bar party, a witness told police that Anderson accused Carey of being a police informant. Anderson and approximately seven other people — who police say included Crowell —reportedly cornered Carey in a bathroom and forced him to take off his clothing to prove he was not wearing a wire, something Anderson also did.
Once it was determined that neither man was wearing a wire, the other bystanders left the bathroom. While Anderson was getting dressed, the witness told police that Carey returned to the bathroom and shot Anderson, killing him.
Carey was later arrested in the early morning hours of March 4 in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Gun possession charges
While investigating the homicide, police watched a Ring doorbell video from a nearby home, which reportedly showed Crowell standing in a nearby driveway holding a gun. In the video, Crowell reportedly raised the gun twice, pointed it north, got into a car and fled the area.
The day after the shooting, Crowell admitted to police that it was him in the video, but said that the gun shown was fake, the complaint said. Crowell said he tossed it so that it would not be confiscated by his associates.
Police listened to a phone call made by Crowell in which he asks someone to find the gun he tossed. He described the gun as wood-handled with metal plates. Because Crowell is a felon, he was charged with possessing a firearm as a felon.
On March 9, a 20-year-old woman told police she found the gun at a residence on Schiller Street. Police said the gun she provided was “obviously fake,” looked like it had been chewed on by a dog and was different than the gun Crowell described.
Charges are also pending against the woman who found the gun; however, her name is not being reported at this time as no charges had been formerly been filed against her as of Thursday.
Online records show that Crowell remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
Drug arrest made
While investigating Anderson’s homicide, police searched an upper apartment of 901 S. Memorial Drive, where the homicide occurred. They found a room reportedly lived in by 41-year-old Marlon Williams, of the 500 block of Hubbard Street. Williams said that he stayed in the room and claimed he was the “president of the club” at that location.
Inside the room, police found 29.4 grams of marijuana. Williams was charged with possession of marijuana as a repeat offender.
As of Thursday afternoon, Williams was being held on a $500 cash bond and a $2,000 signature bond, online records show.
