Two Milwaukee men charged in alleged carjacking of elderly woman in Waterford

WATERFORD — Two Milwaukee men have been charged for the reported carjacking and threatening of an elder outside a thrift store in Waterford. According to police, one of them said they initiated the theft because he was hungry and wanted to get home faster.

Daniel O. Munoz, 21, and Hancel G. Matias-Rivera, 18, have been charged with felony counts of armed carjacking and armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 822 Forrest Lane for an armed robbery. It was advised a 67-year-old woman had just left the store and had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They fled the scene in the victim's car.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victim who said when she left the store, she saw a man sitting on the retaining wall. He then yelled to a second man who was standing outside by her car and yelled "Money. Money. Money."

The other man then yelled "Keys!" He pulled out a gun (which Munoz later said was a BB gun) and then she gave him her keys. They got into her car and left. She said she had her wallet inside with multiple cards and a checkbook. But, she also disclosed that she had an active OnStar account for the car that tracked it.