Two Milwaukee men charged in alleged carjacking of elderly woman in Waterford

WATERFORD — Two Milwaukee men have been charged for the reported carjacking and threatening of an elder outside a thrift store in Waterford. According to police, one of them said they initiated the theft because he was hungry and wanted to get home faster.
Daniel O. Munoz, 21, and Hancel G. Matias-Rivera, 18, have been charged with felony counts of armed carjacking and armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 822 Forrest Lane for an armed robbery. It was advised a 67-year-old woman had just left the store and had been robbed at gunpoint by two men. They fled the scene in the victim's car.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victim who said when she left the store, she saw a man sitting on the retaining wall. He then yelled to a second man who was standing outside by her car and yelled "Money. Money. Money."
The other man then yelled "Keys!" He pulled out a gun (which Munoz later said was a BB gun) and then she gave him her keys. They got into her car and left. She said she had her wallet inside with multiple cards and a checkbook. But, she also disclosed that she had an active OnStar account for the car that tracked it.
Officers used the OnStar account and found that the car crossed into Milwaukee and later into West Allis. West Allis Police were able to locate it and arrested the two men, Munoz and Matias-Rivera. Munoz said the theft was just "random" and he never did anything like this before. He said he was hungry and didn't want to walk home so he told Matias-Rivera to "go along" with what he was doing.
Munoz reportedly approached the woman, pulled out a BB gun and told her to give him the keys. Located alongside the car were multiple pairs of shoes, two cellphones, three guns, a stun gun, a knife and various pieces of personal jewelry.
Both were given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary court hearing set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
