RACINE COUNTY — At 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle allegedly going 80 mph in a 60-mph work zone on Interstate 94 was pulled over by a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a criminal complaint, two marijuana blunts were found in the vehicle.

The passenger, identified as Quintin J. Carter, 33, of Milwaukee, told the deputy that he “smokes marijuana every day and all day,” according to the complaint.

However, both Carter and the driver, identified as Vincent W. Anderson, 39, of Milwaukee, told deputies that they didn’t know the marijuana blunts were in the car and denied ownership of them.

Upon search, seven phones were reportedly in the vehicle and Anderson allegedly had $3,287 in cash on his person.

According to the complaint, Anderson said the cash “wasn’t that much” and admitted to owning three of the phones: one for his “side chicks,” one was his regular phone and one for work.

Anderson had been out on bond for just over two weeks at the time of the arrest and is facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Milwaukee. Carter, according to the complaint, was on probation for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Carter and Anderson have both been charged with possession of THC and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

