RACINE COUNTY — At 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, a vehicle allegedly going 80 mph in a 60-mph work zone on Interstate 94 was pulled over by a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to a criminal complaint, two marijuana blunts were found in the vehicle.
The passenger, identified as Quintin J. Carter, 33, of Milwaukee, told the deputy that he “smokes marijuana every day and all day,” according to the complaint.
However, both Carter and the driver, identified as Vincent W. Anderson, 39, of Milwaukee, told deputies that they didn’t know the marijuana blunts were in the car and denied ownership of them.
Upon search, seven phones were reportedly in the vehicle and Anderson allegedly had $3,287 in cash on his person.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the complaint, Anderson said the cash “wasn’t that much” and admitted to owning three of the phones: one for his “side chicks,” one was his regular phone and one for work.
Anderson had been out on bond for just over two weeks at the time of the arrest and is facing a misdemeanor battery charge in Milwaukee. Carter, according to the complaint, was on probation for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Carter and Anderson have both been charged with possession of THC and have preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas D. Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas D. Anderson (a.k.a. Tom Cat), 1500 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft for financial gain, felony retail theft (intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000).
Jordan M. Hardy
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan M. Hardy, South Beloit, Ill., theft by false representation (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Adam B. Herring
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adam B. Herring, 1200 block of Ninth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, possession of a firearm on grounds of a school, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Kemont M. Regulus
Kemont M. Regulus, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina L. Thomas
Sabrina L. Thomas, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Damarion E. Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarion E. Turner, 2400 block of Olive Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, carrying a concealed weapon.
Lucas D. Vernon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lucas D. Vernon, Milwaukee, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Sergey Igor Vitavskiy
Sergey Igor Vitavskiy, Milwaukee, felony criminal damage to property.
Kendall Undrell Westmoreland
Kendall Undrell Westmoreland, 1100 block of Albert Street, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Sherrie E. Akins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sherrie E. Akins, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly theft.
Russell C. Brown
Russell C. Brown, 1800 block of Johnson Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Larry Cook
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larry Cook, Waukesha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brittani Renee Devaughn
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittani R. Devaughn, 1200 block of Cherry Street, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keenan L. Towner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keenan L. Towner, 1200 block of Cherry Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Hector L. Trujillo Quinones
Hector L. Trujillo Quinones, Milwaukee, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.