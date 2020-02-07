Two men, two women charged with stealing more than $1,300 in items from Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men and two women from Illinois allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of items from Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road.

Nathan Fragoso, 18, of Aurora; Gabriel Berrios, 29, of Aurora; Amanda Torrez, 30, of Oswego; and Lorena Bucio, 29, of Aurora, have all been charged with a felony retail theft between $500 and $5,000. Fragoso has also been charged with possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Dec. 23, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer spoke with a Walmart worker who said she noticed the gate alarm go off near the grocery-side exit. She observed a taller man with long dark hair pushing a cart full of items through the side doors. She said she tried to call out to him to stop multiple times, but he ignored her requests and continued out the doors. The man was later identified as Nathan Fragoso.

Shortly afterward, another officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Fragoso left in. The driver was identified as Lorena Bucio, the front passenger as Gabriel Berrios, the passenger behind the driver as Amanda Torrez and the other passenger as Fragoso.