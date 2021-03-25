 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men steal vehicle from woman in Waterford
0 comments

Two men steal vehicle from woman in Waterford

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VILLAGE OF WATERFORD — Two unknown males approached an elderly female outside the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 822 Forrest Lane, at approximately 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the men produced a black hand gun, threatened the female and took her vehicle, including her purse and keys. The assailants fled northbound on Highway 36 towards Milwaukee County. Waterford Police immediately responded and began tracking these individuals through OnStar. The assailants traveled through Milwaukee and eventually into West Allis. The West Allis Police Department identified and pursued the two occupants in the stolen vehicle, eventually taking both into custody and recovering the loaded 40-calliber handgun and other weapons.

The Waterford Police Department is leading this investigation; no one was injured as a result of this incident.

VILLAGE OF WATERFORD — Two unknown males approached an elderly female outside the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 822 Forrest Lane, at approximately 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the men produced a black hand gun, threatened the female and took her vehicle, including her purse and keys. The assailants fled northbound on Highway 36 towards Milwaukee County. Waterford Police immediately responded and began tracking these individuals through OnStar. The assailants traveled through the City of Milwaukee and eventually into the City of West Allis. The West Allis Police Department identified and pursued the two occupants in the stolen vehicle, eventually taking both into custody and recovering the loaded 40-calliber handgun and other weapons.

The Waterford Police Department is leading this investigation; no one was injured as a result of this incident.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate confirms Levine, first openly trans official

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News