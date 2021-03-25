Two men steal vehicle from woman in Waterford

VILLAGE OF WATERFORD — Two unknown males approached an elderly female outside the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, 822 Forrest Lane, at approximately 11:53 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the men produced a black hand gun, threatened the female and took her vehicle, including her purse and keys. The assailants fled northbound on Highway 36 towards Milwaukee County. Waterford Police immediately responded and began tracking these individuals through OnStar. The assailants traveled through Milwaukee and eventually into West Allis. The West Allis Police Department identified and pursued the two occupants in the stolen vehicle, eventually taking both into custody and recovering the loaded 40-calliber handgun and other weapons.

The Waterford Police Department is leading this investigation; no one was injured as a result of this incident.

