Two men sought for reportedly following, photographing jogger
Two men sought for reportedly following, photographing jogger

GMC van shown

A white GMC panel van is pictured driving along Old Yorkville Road on Wednesday. The Racine County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of the van's driver and a passenger who reportedly followed and photographed a female jogger.  Anyone with information regarding this incident or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300.

 Submitted photo

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify two men who reportedly followed a female jogger and took photos of her on the county's west end. 

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, a Racine County resident was jogging on a rural road when two men in a white GMC panel van turned around and started following her, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The van pulled next to the jogger, reportedly photographed her as they drove past and then drove away, driving west on Old Yorkville Road. The van then turned south on Highway U and then west on Highway 20.

The jogger described the two men as middle age Hispanic males wearing baseball caps and sunglasses.

The jogger took a picture of the van, which had no front license plate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who recognizes the vehicle is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

