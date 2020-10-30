 Skip to main content
Two men got into a fight, allegedly started pointing guns at each other
RACINE — Two men allegedly got into a fight and threatened each other with guns.

Francisco S. Cruz, 26, of the 1200 block of Geneva Street was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, three misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

Enrique G. Perez, 21, from Kenosha was charged with four misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue for a fight with guns visible. Upon arrival, a witness exited the house and stated that Cruz had an AK47 and was only trying to protect himself. He also said he threw a Taurus handgun in the basement.

Francisco Cruz

Cruz
Enrique Perez

Perez

An officer spoke to three witnesses who said they came out of the house because people were fighting. They said three men, including Perez, were pointing guns at Cruz. A witness then screamed at the group to take the fight elsewhere which prompted Perez to point his gun at the three women on the porch.

An officer watched video that was recorded by the witnesses which showed two men holding their weapons pointed down and Perez pointing his gun at Cruz.

Cruz kept trying to get at one of the men while another kept pushing Cruz back. A man then took his gun and placed it in a car before walking back toward Cruz and then the two began fighting.

An AK47 was found in the backseat of a Dodge Nitro as well as a Glock, another Glock was found in the front yard and a Taurus was found on the ductwork in the basement.

Cruz said the fight started because he was trying to get his phone and other property from the house. He admitted to entering and confronting one of the men. When one of the men wouldn’t turn over his things, Cruz left and returned with a fully loaded AK47. Cruz said he went there with the gun for his own protection while he tried to get his items back.

Both suspects have an initial appearance set for Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

