Two men got into a fight, allegedly started pointing guns at each other

RACINE — Two men allegedly got into a fight and threatened each other with guns.

Francisco S. Cruz, 26, of the 1200 block of Geneva Street was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, three misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

Enrique G. Perez, 21, from Kenosha was charged with four misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue for a fight with guns visible. Upon arrival, a witness exited the house and stated that Cruz had an AK47 and was only trying to protect himself. He also said he threw a Taurus handgun in the basement.

An officer spoke to three witnesses who said they came out of the house because people were fighting. They said three men, including Perez, were pointing guns at Cruz. A witness then screamed at the group to take the fight elsewhere which prompted Perez to point his gun at the three women on the porch.