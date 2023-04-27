RACINE — Two men are facing multiple felony charges in connection to the discovery of more than half a pound of cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Arnold N. Mitchell, 43, and Christopher C. Martin Sr., 41, both of the 600 block of North Memorial Drive, were charged with felony counts of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Mitchell was also charged with nine felony counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, during the March, an investigator received information that Mitchell and Martin had been selling drugs, and a confidential informant reportedly purchased 0.8 grams of cocaine from the two men.

On April 19, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Mitchell was driving. Martin was found in the passenger seat of another vehicle, and both were detained.

A search warrant also was executed at the 600 block of North Memorial Drive. Inside the home, officers reportedly found 260.1 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of marijuana and 23.7 grams of fentanyl.

Mitchell reportedly denied knowing the drugs were at the home and that he lived at the residence, but admitted he slept there from time to time.

Mitchell and Martin reportedly were seen entering and leaving the home on several occasions.

Mitchell was given a $10,000 cash bond and Martin was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

