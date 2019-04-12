CALEDONIA — Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop during which an officer allegedly found the driver had a suspended license and was a felon in possession of a stolen handgun.
The passenger allegedly gave the officer a fake name and had outstanding warrants.
Terrion D. Walker, 25, of the 2900 block of Crossridge Drive in Racine, is facing one charge of possession of a firearm after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2015 and heroin in 2016. He is also being charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon.
Dionta D. Hackney, 27, of Milwaukee, is facing a charge of resisting or obstructing an officer as a repeat offender.
According the criminal complaint:
On Thursday, a Caledonia Police officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Newman Road and Northwestern Avenue on a vehicle whose registered owner had a suspended license.
The driver and registered owner was Walker. The officer reported that he asked Walker where he was going and received inconsistent answers.
The passenger allegedly identified himself as Maurice D. Moore with a date of birth of Dec. 10, 1989. The officer could not find information on “Moore” and confirmed the suspect’s name was actually Hackney, who had active warrants through the Department of Corrections.
The officer had the two men step out of the vehicle and conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search, he found a semiautomatic 9mm Taurus handgun with a full magazine. When the officer ran the serial number, he found that the gun had been reported stolen in Milwaukee.
At Walker’s initial appearance on Friday, his cash bond was set at $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 17.
At Hackney’s initial appearance on Friday, his cash bond was set at $400 and his preliminary hearing s scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 10.
Online records indicated that both men remained in custody as of Friday at the County Jail.
Mans, Can you says probation times?
