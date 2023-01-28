 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men charged with having over 4 pounds of kratom in a backpack and car

RACINE — Two men have been charged with having over 4 pounds of kratom in a backpack and their car.

Evan R. Baldwin, 31, of Delafield and Kyle P. Couture, 25, of Milwaukee were charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, deputy was traveling on Interstate 94 on Wednesday and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, who was identified as Couture, reportedly did not have any ID but did have a prescription bottle on him bearing his name.

Couture was asked to get out of vehicle and, according to the complaint, he initially denied having any drugs in the car but later admitted that the passenger, identified as Baldwin, “had some (expletive) in the car.”

Baldwin reportedly said there was nothing else in the vehicle except for the kratom, which is illegal in Wisconsin.

During a search of the vehicle, a pill bottle containing Gabapentin reportedly was found in the center console, in addition to a backpack which had Baldwin’s license, multiple prescription pill bottles bearing his name and six bags with kratom.

The complaint said four bags were full and two had less substance inside.

The search also reportedly found a jar containing five plastic bags of kratom near the back seat.

The total amount of kratom discovered was 2,088.4 grams or 4.6 pounds, according to the complaint.

At the jail, Couture reportedly asked to speak with his mother and told her he was at the jail because he and Baldwin “had some (expletive) in the car.”

Baldwin also contacted his mother to explain that he had kratom in his car, according to the complaint.

Baldwin and Couture were given $750 signature bonds and $250 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. Both have a status conference scheduled for April 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

