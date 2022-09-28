Two men charged with having 'ghost guns' and drugs in Racine

RACINE — Two men have been charged with having "ghost guns" and drugs.

Dazarius T. Williams, 22, of the 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Kenneth D. Byrd, 20, of the 900 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were on patrol near the 2100 block of Racine Street when they reported seeing a vehicle with excessive window tint.

The officers initiated a traffic stop and noticed the backseat passengers were moving around excessively.

The passengers were Williams and Byrd. Both are on supervision. As Byrd stepped out of the car, a gun fell from him. Inside the car was a gun on the seat next to Williams. He also had a second gun concealed under his jacket. He had a baggie of MDMA pills weighing 10.7 grams. A backpack was also found which had a baggie with 136.7 grams of marijuana. The backpack belonged to Williams.

The three guns were collected and all were loaded with a round in the chamber. Two of the three were "ghost guns" without a serial number.

Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond and Byrd was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.