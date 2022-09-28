Two men charged with having 'ghost guns' and drugs in Racine

RACINE — Two men have been charged with having "ghost guns" and drugs.
Dazarius T. Williams, 22, of the 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Kenneth D. Byrd, 20, of the 900 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were on patrol near the 2100 block of Racine Street when they reported seeing a vehicle with excessive window tint.
The officers initiated a traffic stop and noticed the backseat passengers were moving around excessively.
The passengers were Williams and Byrd. Both are on supervision. As Byrd stepped out of the car, a gun fell from him. Inside the car was a gun on the seat next to Williams. He also had a second gun concealed under his jacket. He had a baggie of MDMA pills weighing 10.7 grams. A backpack was also found which had a baggie with 136.7 grams of marijuana. The backpack belonged to Williams.
The three guns were collected and all were loaded with a round in the chamber. Two of the three were "ghost guns" without a serial number.
Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond and Byrd was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 27, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Max D. Adrian
Max D. Adrian, 1200 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Tiffany Diane Anderson
Tiffany Diane Anderson, 5700 block of 19th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Allan M. Brown
Allan (aka Thaddaeus Anderson) M. Brown, Racine County Jail, battery by prisoners, substantial battery.
Kenneth D. Byrd
Kenneth D. Byrd, 900 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon.
Xavier O. Culpepper
Xavier O. Culpepper, Brookfield, Wisconsin, trespass to medical facility, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher S. Fults
Christopher S. Fults, 1700 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louise Searles
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Louise Searles, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Dazarius T. Williams
Dazarius T. Williams, 1900 block of Racine Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.