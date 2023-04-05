MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men are accused of taking items from Walmart on several occasions and attempting to do the same at Pick ‘n Save.

Antonio L. Turner, 53, of Racine, was charged with two felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, and a misdemeanor count of retail theft altering price less than or equal to $500.

Christopher A. Williams, of the 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, and misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 19, an officer was sent to Walmart at 3049 S. Oakes Road after a report of a retail theft.

It was alleged that Williams had taken a vacuum and a microwave worth $478.

On March 24, Turner and Williams are accused of entering the same Walmart and taking a carpet cleaner, a vacuum and an air fryer, worth $676. The two got in a Suburban and left.

The complaint said that on March 26, Turner and Williams were dropped off at the Walmart and they are accused of taking two vacuums and a air fryer worth $706.

On Thursday, the two men were arrested near the Pick ‘n Save at 2820 S. Green Bay Road.

During a search of the vehicle, two bottles of Jose Cuervo and Hennessy that were reportedly taken from the store were found.

The complaint also said Williams had a glass pipe in his pocket.

Turner was given a $1,000 signature bond and Williams was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

