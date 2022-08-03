Two men charged for having drugs and ghost gun in car with children Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Two men from Waukegan have been charged with having cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs in northern Racine County.
William C. Ozah, 29, and Cecil A. Davis, 29, were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute between 10-50 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of a firearm by outstate felon and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ozah was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Northwestern Avenue and Deer Creek Drive.
People are also reading…
The officer identified the driver as Davis and the front passenger as Ozah. There were two other adult passengers and three children in the vehicle. A K9 conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle and detected narcotics inside. A backpack was found and inside were several empty sandwich baggies and a prescription pill container that had 18 Cyclobenzaprine pills. Inside the center console was an aftermarket safe and it had:
- A vacuum-sealed bag with 56 grams of marijuana.
- A digital scale with cocaine residue on it.
- A mound of unused sandwich baggies.
- A "ghost gun" with no identifying marks.
- A Century Arms Inc. TP9sf Canik firearm.
- A bag with 16.37 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.
- A bag with 5.66 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.
- A bag with 11.54 grams of cocaine and Oxycontin.
Davis said the marijuana belonged to him and he sells it in Waukegan. He said the "ghost" gun and cocaine belonged to Ozah. He said the gun and cocaine were in the backpack prior to getting pulled over and that Ozah placed them in the safe before tossing the backpack to him. The other firearm belonged to one of the other passengers, but admitted his DNA would be on it because he's handled it before.
Both Davis and Ozah were each given $20,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: Aug. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cecil A. Davis
Cecil A. Davis, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob David Huffhines
Jacob (aka Bieber) David Huffhines, Salem, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine.
Malik T. Kentle
Malik T. Kentle, 2800 block of Arlington Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, sell/possess/use/transport machine gun, possession of THC.
Ray D. Mills
Ray D. Mills, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
William C. Ozah
William C. Ozah, Waukegan, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacameron D. Robinson
Jacameron D. Robinson, 2100 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Averion B. Thomas
Averion B. Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Avery B. Thomas
Avery B. Thomas, 4200 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Joseph Matelski
Eric Joseph Matelski, 2400 block of Green Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Orlando C. Robinson
Orlando C. Robinson, 3400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cameron R. Davis
Cameron R. Davis, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, second degree recklessly endangering safety.