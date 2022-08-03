Two men charged for having drugs and ghost gun in car with children Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Two men from Waukegan have been charged with having cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs in northern Racine County.

William C. Ozah, 29, and Cecil A. Davis, 29, were charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute between 10-50 grams of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than or equal to 200 grams of marijuana and possession of a firearm by outstate felon and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ozah was also charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Northwestern Avenue and Deer Creek Drive.

The officer identified the driver as Davis and the front passenger as Ozah. There were two other adult passengers and three children in the vehicle. A K9 conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle and detected narcotics inside. A backpack was found and inside were several empty sandwich baggies and a prescription pill container that had 18 Cyclobenzaprine pills. Inside the center console was an aftermarket safe and it had:

A vacuum-sealed bag with 56 grams of marijuana.

A digital scale with cocaine residue on it.

A mound of unused sandwich baggies.

A "ghost gun" with no identifying marks.

A Century Arms Inc. TP9sf Canik firearm.

A bag with 16.37 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

A bag with 5.66 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

A bag with 11.54 grams of cocaine and Oxycontin.

Davis said the marijuana belonged to him and he sells it in Waukegan. He said the "ghost" gun and cocaine belonged to Ozah. He said the gun and cocaine were in the backpack prior to getting pulled over and that Ozah placed them in the safe before tossing the backpack to him. The other firearm belonged to one of the other passengers, but admitted his DNA would be on it because he's handled it before.

Both Davis and Ozah were each given $20,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.