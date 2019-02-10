RAYMOND — Two men are facing criminal charges after one of them allegedly fired an air rifle at a house in Raymond.
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3500 block of 80th Street at 1:35 p.m. for a report of shots being fired at the house, resulting in damage to the windows.
The residents described the vehicle that fled to the deputies and another deputy located the vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20.
The four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Investigators determined that the vehicle’s operator, 22-year-old Louis E. Johnson from Racine, had shot a CO2-powered air rifle resembling an AK-47-style rifle at the victim’s house. Johnson was also carrying a .38-caliber handgun on his person and had an outstanding warrant. Deputies found more than 86 grams of marijuana in the vehicle.
Johnson was arrested and is being charged with recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property.
Another adult within the vehicle, Derrick E. Westerby, a 19-year-old man living in Racine, was charged with endangering safety as party to a crime, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Two juveniles were also were within the vehicle. They were apprehended and released to their guardians.
The incident remains under investigation.
