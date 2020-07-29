Two men charged after gun battle at Marathon Gas Station earlier this month

Other vehicles began to leave as Monette maneuvered his car between other cars. A woman gets out of the Audi and then dives onto the ground, indicating that shots have been fired. Monette is then seen exited his still-moving car and extending his arm over the top of the vehicle, shooting in the direction of Robbins and the two individuals from the Audi. Monette then realized his car wasn’t in park so he stopped shooting, got into the car, then fled the scene.

After the gunshots, Robbins and the two other men got into the Audi and left. Later, the man in the pink shirt came back to the gas station to look at the crime scene.

Fifteen spent shell casings were located where Monette was seen firing the gun and eight shell casings were located near where Robbins and the two individuals from the Audi were. The Stone Corral restaurant next to the gas station was struck four times on the west-facing side of the business, with one of the bullets being located inside the building.

One of the individuals from the Audi was hit with gunfire and friends of his transported him to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St. That man was later transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He suffered a shot to the center of his chest below the sternum and to the left side of his chest, but survived.