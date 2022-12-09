 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men arrested for stealing 180 pairs of pants from nonprofit thrift store on Lathrop Ave.
RACINE — Members of the public helped identify two men suspected of stealing $938.20 worth of items from Fosters ReStore, including 180 pairs of pants. 

Percy Beechem

Beechem
Robert Franklin

Franklin

Percy L. Beechem, 53, of the 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, and Robert S. Franklin, 55, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, were charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 28, officers were sent to Fosters ReStore, a family-run nonprofit thrift store at 2000 Lathrop Ave., for a burglary that occurred overnight.

Officers spoke with the owners who said two suspects entered via an unlocked garage door and stole items. Video showed the men enter at 9:39 p.m. and steal a coin jar and clothes before leaving. A man entered the store a second time with a shopping car that had two suitcases at 11:42 p.m. before leaving 20 minutes later. The total value of the items stolen was $938.20 including 180 pairs of pants.

A store manager explained she recognized one of suspects as a customer who argued with her on Nov. 18. A Facebook post provided images of the suspects to the public. A probation agent alerted officers to one of the suspects as Franklin. A citizen identified the other as Beechem.

Then, on Monday, a caller requested police to the area of Lathrop and Durand avenues.

An officer located Franklin behind the Piggly Wiggly and the man tried to hide behind a dumpster before fleeing. He was detained and was found to have two crack pipes on him.

On that same day, officers located Beechem in a stolen vehicle and detained him.

Both Beechem and Franklin were each given $5,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. Both have a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

