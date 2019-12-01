Two men arrested along I-94 on drug charges

YORKVILLE — Two men were arrested Saturday night along Interstate 94 and being held in the Racine County Jail on various drug charges, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday a Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol along southbound I-94 in the Village of Yorkville observed a red 2003 Honda Odyssey approaching with a defective passenger-side head lamp.
A traffic stop was initiated; the vehicle’s operator slowed to approximately 45 mph and continued to drive for an additional 1 mile before pulling over and stopping. While the deputy was at the vehicle speaking with the operator and passenger, the officer could smell a “strong” odor of fresh marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The operator, Jose G. Lopez Diaz, 28, from Illinois and his passenger, Edgar A. Montes Gonzalez, were removed from the vehicle to conduct a search.
The search of the vehicle produced fresh marijuana, numerous Liquid THC vape cartridges, THC edibles and drug paraphernalia in various locations in the van. Located in the vehicle were 315.6 grams of marijuana, four packages of 500-mg THC edible gummies, 33 THC vape cartridges, 17.3 grams of THC dabs and drug paraphernalia.
Both Lopez Diaz and Montes Gonzalez were taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges: possession with intent as a repeat drug offender; possession of THC as a repeat drug offender; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were being held on $10,100 bond each.