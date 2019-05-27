RACINE COUNTY — Two Racine County men were arrested Sunday after two separate crashes on the county's west end.
At 5:33 p.m. Sunday, Racine County dispatch received a report of a motorcyclist who had crashed at the intersection of McHenry Street and the Burlington Bypass (Highway 36) in Burlington, and was bleeding from his face, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
When deputies arrived, the male driver, later identified as 40-year-old Michael Erickson of Wind Lake, allegedly fled from the scene. Erickson was taken into custody a short time later.
It was later discovered that Erickson had four previous OWI convictions, a .02 blood alcohol restriction on his driver’s license and was currently on probation, which dictated that he was not to consume alcohol.
Erickson submitted to standard field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test came back with a result that Erickson was more than 11 times his legal limit of .02, the Sheriff's Office reported. He was arrested on pending charges of his fifth OWI offense and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction.
Erickson received medical treatment for his injuries and as of Monday, was being held at Racine County Jail on $5,300 bond and a probation hold by Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was also cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Rochester crash
At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Racine County dispatch received a call for a crash with injuries at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 36) and Highway D in the Rochester. The driver of one of the vehicles was identified as 57-year-old Timothy Schilling of Rochester. The other vehicle was operated by a 48-year-old woman from Muskego, who was injured in the crash.
Schilling reportedly refused to complete field sobriety tests and reportedly told deputies that he was going to fail the tests anyway. Schilling has three previous OWI convictions and a .02 restriction on his driver’s license. Schilling eventually submitted to a preliminary breath test and the results came back that he was more than 10 times his legal limit of .02.
Schilling was arrested, pending charges of his fourth OWI charge, this one causing an injury, which is a felony. He was also cited for failure to yield right of way.
Today's mugshots: May 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Denise L. Anderson
Denise L. Anderson, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Emmanuel L. Beachem
Emmanuel L. Beachem, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jeffrey R. Brown
Jeffrey R. Brown, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Willie A. Liggins
Willie A. Liggins, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (greater than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Jerome McKinney
Jerome McKinney, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, substantial battery, false imprisonment.
Thomas E. Moore
Thomas E. Moore, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travaris T. Moss
Travaris T. Moss, 2500 block of 20th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tammy B. Travis
Tammy B. Travis, Chicago, IL, felony personal identity theft, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500).
Keleaf P. Carothers
Keleaf P. Carothers, Mount Pleasant, possession of THC.
Larry E. Gillespie
Larry E. Gillespie, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Everett D. Goodlow
Everett D. Goodlow (a.k.a. Raw Dog Goodlaw), Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Eugene R. Phillips
Eugene R. Phillips, 1800 block of Thurston Avenue, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
