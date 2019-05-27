Try 3 months for $3
OWI arrests

Michael Erickson, left, and Timothy Schilling, right. 

RACINE COUNTY — Two Racine County men were arrested Sunday after two separate crashes on the county's west end.

At 5:33 p.m. Sunday, Racine County dispatch received a report of a motorcyclist who had crashed at the intersection of McHenry Street and the Burlington Bypass (Highway 36) in Burlington, and was bleeding from his face, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. 

When deputies arrived, the male driver, later identified as 40-year-old Michael Erickson of Wind Lake, allegedly fled from the scene. Erickson was taken into custody a short time later.

It was later discovered that Erickson had four previous OWI convictions, a .02 blood alcohol restriction on his driver’s license and was currently on probation, which dictated that he was not to consume alcohol.

Erickson submitted to standard field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test came back with a result that Erickson was more than 11 times his legal limit of .02, the Sheriff's Office reported. He was arrested on pending charges of his fifth OWI offense and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction.

Erickson received medical treatment for his injuries and as of Monday, was being held at Racine County Jail on $5,300 bond and a probation hold by Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was also cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Rochester crash

At 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Racine County dispatch received a call for a crash with injuries at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue (Highway 36) and Highway D in the Rochester. The driver of one of the vehicles was identified as 57-year-old Timothy Schilling of Rochester. The other vehicle was operated by a 48-year-old woman from Muskego, who was injured in the crash.

Schilling reportedly refused to complete field sobriety tests and reportedly told deputies that  he was going to fail the tests anyway. Schilling has three previous OWI convictions and a .02 restriction on his driver’s license. Schilling eventually submitted to a preliminary breath test and the results came back that he was more than 10 times his legal limit of .02.

Schilling was arrested, pending charges of his fourth OWI charge, this one causing an injury, which is a felony. He was also cited for failure to yield right of way.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments