Two men and two women charged with stealing more than $1,300 worth of items from Walmart

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men and two women from Illinois allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of items from Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road.
Nathan Fragoso, 18, of Aurora; Gabriel Berrios, 29, of Aurora; Amanda Torrez, 30, of Oswego; and Lorena Bucio, 29, of Aurora, have all been charged with a felony retail theft between $500 and $5,000. Fragoso has also been charged with possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 23, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer spoke with a Walmart worker who said she noticed the gate alarm go off near the grocery side exit. She observed a taller man with long dark hair pushing a cart full of items through the side doors. She said she tried to call out to him to stop multiple times, but he ignored her requests and continued out the doors. The man was later identified as Nathan Fragoso.
Shortly afterward another officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Fragoso left in. The driver was identified as Lorena Bucio, the front passenger as Gabriel Berrios, the passenger behind the driver as Amanda Torrez and the other passenger as Fragoso.
The officer noticed that Fragoso used a sheet to cover several items in the back of the car when he was approaching them. When removing the suspects, the officer reported smelling a strong odor of intoxicants and marijuana. The officer found a glass jar with marijuana in it that allegedly belonged to Fragoso. In the back of the car there were approximately 65 items including toys, electronics, socks, cookies and a Daisy BB Gun. In the trunk there were grocery items and bags of food, which Bucio and Torrez claimed were theirs and had receipts for their purchase. Fragoso didn't have any receipts for the 65 items. Walmart reported that the combined cost of the 65 items was $1,343.74.
On Jan. 9, an officer received a copy of surveillance video from Walmart showing Fragoso, Bucio, Berrios and Torrez all arriving to Walmart and entering the store. Fragoso and Torrez entered the electronics area and grabbed cameras before Berrios entered the aisle and grabbed more cameras. Other clips show the group of four or groups of two placing different items in the cart. Fragoso attempted to leave the store with the cart of items but is stopped by the security gates and at the same time Torrez and Bucio are seen purchasing the grocery items. Fragoso then pushes the cart through the gate setting off the alarm. All four then leave the store.
The officer spoke with Berrios and Torrez, with Torrez claiming to have not been a part of the theft and Berrios claiming that he left the store on his own and wasn't able to locate any of the other people he entered with. Both were contradicted by the surveillance video.
