RACINE — Two Racine men and a Milwaukee teenager have been accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

Kemari N. Shannon, 19, and Damarion E. Turner, 21, both of Racine, along with a 17-year-old Milwaukee resident, were each charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property greater than $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, at 11:42 p.m. on May 8, officers of the Waukegan Police Department learned that a Toyota Corolla was stolen in an armed carjacking.

The complaint said a woman told officers that a person wearing all black and a ski mask approached her, pointed a firearm at her and then demanded that she give them her car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. The stolen car was reportedly worth more than $10,000.

Within an hour, a lieutenant of the Racine Police Department was reportedly notified of the stolen Corolla.

According to the complaint, the vehicle was then found in front of a residence in the 1600 block of Center Street in Racine.

The lieutenant then reportedly observed three males wearing ski masks exit the stolen vehicle and enter a residence.

Officers were able to surround the residence and arrest three suspects, reportedly identified as Shannon, Turner and the teenager from Milwaukee.

The complaint said officers located multiple ski masks and firearms inside the home.

Turner was given a $7,500 cash bond while both the teenager and Shannon were given $10,000 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court Monday.

All three have a preliminary hearing on May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

