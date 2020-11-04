Two men and a teen face attempted homicide charges after man was shot in the butt on Halloween night

RACINE — Three men are accused of shooting a man in his butt and knee on Halloween night.
Alejandro Cardenas-Flores, 18, of the 400 block of Parkview Drive, Jose Cardenas Jr., 17, of the 400 block of Parkview Dr. and Jerry Ramirez, 23, of the 900 block of Grand Avenue were all charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Ramirez was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Oct. 31, officers were sent to the 900 block of Grand Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the victim was located and had been shot in his left butt and knee.
The victim said he and his friends had been having trouble with Ramirez.
He had driven by his house in a silver sedan and returned with two other men, Cardenas-Flores and Cardenas.
Cardenas pulled out a gun which prompted Ramirez to say “No, no, no,” and Cardenas responded with “(expletive) it” and began firing at the ground.
The victim then walked back to the house and was hit by Cardenas-Flores. He turned to fight Ramirez and Cardenas-Flores with a friend’s help.
The friend and Cardenas-Flores were wrestling over a stick that the victim eventually got control of and was then shot by Cardenas in the butt and knee.
The friend said that when he and the victim were winning the fight, Ramirez told Cardenas “shoot, shoot!” The three got back in the car and and left.
Cardenas was given a $100,000 cash bond, Ramirez a $75,000 cash bond and Cardenas-Flores a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday.
All three of the men have a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Jose Cardenas Jr.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.