Two men and a teen face attempted homicide charges after man was shot in the butt on Halloween night

RACINE — Three men are accused of shooting a man in his butt and knee on Halloween night.

Alejandro Cardenas-Flores, 18, of the 400 block of Parkview Drive, Jose Cardenas Jr., 17, of the 400 block of Parkview Dr. and Jerry Ramirez, 23, of the 900 block of Grand Avenue were all charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, felony first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

Ramirez was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 31, officers were sent to the 900 block of Grand Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, the victim was located and had been shot in his left butt and knee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim said he and his friends had been having trouble with Ramirez.

He had driven by his house in a silver sedan and returned with two other men, Cardenas-Flores and Cardenas.

Cardenas pulled out a gun which prompted Ramirez to say “No, no, no,” and Cardenas responded with “(expletive) it” and began firing at the ground.