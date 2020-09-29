Two men allegedly stole over $5,000 worth of power tools over the span of four days

She recognized him as a suspect who stole $4,800 worth of tools on Sept. 22. She then pulled out her phone to alert other store personnel and police. The second suspect then joined him as the two began loading the cart with tools.

Once the two had filled their carts, they proceeded to the main aisle and began to walk toward the east exit.

The suspects approached the exit and an employee told them they could pay for the merchandise at a nearby register. They continued until the employee placed her foot in front of the cart and showed the suspects she was a store security officer.

Figueroa-Colon then forcefully pushed the cart into her, striking her head and causing pain to her right wrist. She then followed the two into the parking lot and saw them flee.

In plain view inside the vehicle, an officer saw three items with their price tags that were worth $597. The other items that were stolen from the store but recovered past the final point of sale totaled up to $5,981. The amount of the items stolen from Home Depot in the theft that occurred on Sept. 22 totaled $4,886.

Both Boria and Figueroa-Colon were given $2,500 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition that they don’t have any contact with Home Depot stores.