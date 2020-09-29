 Skip to main content
Two men allegedly stole over $5,000 worth of power tools over the span of four days
Two men allegedly stole over $5,000 worth of power tools over the span of four days

RACINE — Two men allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, 2429 S. Green Bay Road, in the span of four days.

Steven Boria, 27, from Milwaukee and Grimaldi R. Figueroa-Colon, 24, from West Allis are charged with felony counts of retail theft for intentionally taking items worth between $5,000-$10,000 and robbery with use of force.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:27 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Home Depot, 2429 S. Green Bay Road, in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Two men were taking “Milwaukee Tools” and leaving via the east side of the store. The suspects were trying to get past loss prevention. At 1:30 p.m., dispatch advised that the suspects were running to a gold Jeep Cherokee.

Steven Boria

Boria
Grimaldi Figueroa-Colon

Figueroa-Colon

A short time later, an officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and one of the occupants threw a security tag out of the window. Both occupants were detained and identified as Figueroa-Colon and Boria.

The officer then responded to the Home Depot and made contact with the loss prevention officer who advised that the store lost thousands of dollars in expensive power tools over the course of the month. She said she was in the tool area restocking shelves when she saw a man standing next to her loading a shopping cart full of power tools.

She recognized him as a suspect who stole $4,800 worth of tools on Sept. 22. She then pulled out her phone to alert other store personnel and police. The second suspect then joined him as the two began loading the cart with tools.

Once the two had filled their carts, they proceeded to the main aisle and began to walk toward the east exit.

The suspects approached the exit and an employee told them they could pay for the merchandise at a nearby register. They continued until the employee placed her foot in front of the cart and showed the suspects she was a store security officer.

Figueroa-Colon then forcefully pushed the cart into her, striking her head and causing pain to her right wrist. She then followed the two into the parking lot and saw them flee.

In plain view inside the vehicle, an officer saw three items with their price tags that were worth $597. The other items that were stolen from the store but recovered past the final point of sale totaled up to $5,981. The amount of the items stolen from Home Depot in the theft that occurred on Sept. 22 totaled $4,886.

Both Boria and Figueroa-Colon were given $2,500 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition that they don’t have any contact with Home Depot stores.

Both have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

