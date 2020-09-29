Two men allegedly stole over $5,000 worth of power tools over the span of four days

RACINE — Two men allegedly stole more than $5,000 worth of tools from Home Depot, 2429 S. Green Bay Road, in the span of four days.
Steven Boria, 27, from Milwaukee and Grimaldi R. Figueroa-Colon, 24, from West Allis are charged with felony counts of retail theft for intentionally taking items worth between $5,000-$10,000 and robbery with use of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:27 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to Home Depot, 2429 S. Green Bay Road, in reference to a shoplifting in progress. Two men were taking “Milwaukee Tools” and leaving via the east side of the store. The suspects were trying to get past loss prevention. At 1:30 p.m., dispatch advised that the suspects were running to a gold Jeep Cherokee.
A short time later, an officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and one of the occupants threw a security tag out of the window. Both occupants were detained and identified as Figueroa-Colon and Boria.
The officer then responded to the Home Depot and made contact with the loss prevention officer who advised that the store lost thousands of dollars in expensive power tools over the course of the month. She said she was in the tool area restocking shelves when she saw a man standing next to her loading a shopping cart full of power tools.
She recognized him as a suspect who stole $4,800 worth of tools on Sept. 22. She then pulled out her phone to alert other store personnel and police. The second suspect then joined him as the two began loading the cart with tools.
Once the two had filled their carts, they proceeded to the main aisle and began to walk toward the east exit.
The suspects approached the exit and an employee told them they could pay for the merchandise at a nearby register. They continued until the employee placed her foot in front of the cart and showed the suspects she was a store security officer.
Figueroa-Colon then forcefully pushed the cart into her, striking her head and causing pain to her right wrist. She then followed the two into the parking lot and saw them flee.
In plain view inside the vehicle, an officer saw three items with their price tags that were worth $597. The other items that were stolen from the store but recovered past the final point of sale totaled up to $5,981. The amount of the items stolen from Home Depot in the theft that occurred on Sept. 22 totaled $4,886.
Both Boria and Figueroa-Colon were given $2,500 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit court on Monday with the condition that they don’t have any contact with Home Depot stores.
Both have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Darrell J Gunn
Darrell (aka Byron Eugene Love) J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), failure to install ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (4th offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense).
Maurice J Tyus
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice J Tyus, 700 block of 12th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Steven Boria
Steven Boria, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), robbery with use of force.
Derick D Bostick Jr.
Derick D Bostick Jr., 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.
Laurice J Brown
Laurice J Brown, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Wayne M Brown
Wayne M Brown, 2700 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jermaine S Clemon
Jermaine S Clemon, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Johnnie Delacruz
Johnnie Delacruz, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Grimaldi R Figueroa-Colon
Grimaldi R Figueroa-Colon, West Allis, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $5,000-$10,000), robbery with use of force.
Jordan D Garcia
Jordan D Garcia, 32900 block of Bohner Drive, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demond L Hicks
Demond (aka Tinman) L Hicks, 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Willie J Hubbard
Willie J Hubbard, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), attempt fraud against financial institution (less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward Terry Johnson
Edward Terry Johnson, 1600 block of East Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kimberly A Macemon
Kimberly A Macemon, 2000 block of Green Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Engell M Quiroz-Juarez
Engell M Quiroz-Juarez, 1600 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Baby-Joe A Rodriguez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Baby-Joe A Rodriguez, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
David D Soto-Servantez
David D Soto-Servantez, Franksville, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Carlton B Williams
Carlton B Williams, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Perry Carothers Sr.
Perry (aka Allan Lott) Carothers Sr., 4000 block of 21st Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ryan R Long
Ryan R Long, Neenah, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
