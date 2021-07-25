 Skip to main content
Two men allegedly nearly struck another car while fleeing the police, threw a firearm out of the window
RACINE — Two men allegedly nearly struck a vehicle while fleeing from the police and threw a firearm out the window of the vehicle.

Jeavontae B. Jackson, 22, of the 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, has been charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Terrill Lawhorn, 19, of the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:33 p.m. Thursday, officers on patrol noticed a car driving past with a suspended registration. The officers tried to conduct a stop of the car, but the car accelerated westbound, traveling about 60 to 65 mph through an alley. The front seat passenger reportedly threw a firearm out of the window and the car nearly struck another vehicle as it turned onto 18th Street.

Jeavontae Jackson

Jackson
Terrill Lawhorn

Lawhorn

An officer picked up the firearm and noted that there were about 10 people on a porch within 20 feet of the car as well as three small children nearby. The gun contained 14 rounds and had one in the chamber.

Another officer continued pursuing the car and performed a “high risk stop” at the intersection of 18th and Howe streets. The two people in the car were identified as Jackson and Lawhorn, with Jackson as the driver and Lawhorn as the passenger that threw the gun out of the window.

Jackson claimed he didn’t know Lawhorn had a gun on him, but when the officers spoke to Lawhorn, he said Jackson freaked out when he saw officers behind him and he knew he had a gun on him.

Jackson was given a $7,500 cash bond and Lawhorn was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

