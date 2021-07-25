Two men allegedly nearly struck another car while fleeing the police, threw a firearm out of the window

RACINE — Two men allegedly nearly struck a vehicle while fleeing from the police and threw a firearm out the window of the vehicle.
Jeavontae B. Jackson, 22, of the 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, has been charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Terrill Lawhorn, 19, of the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:33 p.m. Thursday, officers on patrol noticed a car driving past with a suspended registration. The officers tried to conduct a stop of the car, but the car accelerated westbound, traveling about 60 to 65 mph through an alley. The front seat passenger reportedly threw a firearm out of the window and the car nearly struck another vehicle as it turned onto 18th Street.
An officer picked up the firearm and noted that there were about 10 people on a porch within 20 feet of the car as well as three small children nearby. The gun contained 14 rounds and had one in the chamber.
Another officer continued pursuing the car and performed a “high risk stop” at the intersection of 18th and Howe streets. The two people in the car were identified as Jackson and Lawhorn, with Jackson as the driver and Lawhorn as the passenger that threw the gun out of the window.
Jackson claimed he didn’t know Lawhorn had a gun on him, but when the officers spoke to Lawhorn, he said Jackson freaked out when he saw officers behind him and he knew he had a gun on him.
Jackson was given a $7,500 cash bond and Lawhorn was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 23
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin C Forrest
Justin C Forrest, Antioch, Illinois, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message threaten/injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher Lamar Harris
Christopher Lamar Harris, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeavontae B Jackson
Jeavontae B Jackson, 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Terrill Lawhorn
Terrill Lawhorn, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Nicholas J Lois
Nicholas J Lois, 6000 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of State Highway 31, Racine, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Taylor M Murry
Taylor M Murry, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacob E Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario Garfias III
Mario Garfias III, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron A Liberty
Aaron A Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kevin D Blask
Kevin D Blask, 8300 block of Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Dylan J Brannon
Dylan J Brannon, 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of THC, possession of child pornography.