Two men allegedly nearly struck another car while fleeing the police, threw a firearm out of the window

RACINE — Two men allegedly nearly struck a vehicle while fleeing from the police and threw a firearm out the window of the vehicle.

Jeavontae B. Jackson, 22, of the 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, has been charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

Terrill Lawhorn, 19, of the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, was charged with a felony count of first degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:33 p.m. Thursday, officers on patrol noticed a car driving past with a suspended registration. The officers tried to conduct a stop of the car, but the car accelerated westbound, traveling about 60 to 65 mph through an alley. The front seat passenger reportedly threw a firearm out of the window and the car nearly struck another vehicle as it turned onto 18th Street.

An officer picked up the firearm and noted that there were about 10 people on a porch within 20 feet of the car as well as three small children nearby. The gun contained 14 rounds and had one in the chamber.