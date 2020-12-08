Two men allegedly have been robbing gas stations up and down I-94 in Racine and Kenosha counties

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a number of thefts.
According to a Facebook post from the police department, in each theft: Two people entered a store, oftentimes gas stations, and one would distract the clerk while the other broke into a gambling machine or ATM.
In each theft, according to police, different vehicles were used.
The thefts have been reported up and down Interstate 94 in Caledonia, and in other parts of Racine and Kenosha Counties, according to the Caledonia Police Department.
Police are asking those with information to call Det. Schuster, 262-835-4423, extension 180. Individuals remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Racine County Crime Stoppers, 262-636-9330, by going to racine.crimestoppersweb.com or by using the P3 app.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle J Mierzejewski
Kyle J Mierzejewski, 5200 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Rissley
Carl Rissley, 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
Raquel R Dehart
Raquel R Dehart, 30200 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Javier Garcia
Javier Garcia, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert A Gentry
Robert A Gentry, 4000 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dontrell E Lynch
Dontrell E Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jonathan P Calverley
Jonathan P Calverley, 3300 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leo J Gillis
Leo J Gillis, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
