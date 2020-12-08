Two men allegedly have been robbing gas stations up and down I-94 in Racine and Kenosha counties

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a number of thefts.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, in each theft: Two people entered a store, oftentimes gas stations, and one would distract the clerk while the other broke into a gambling machine or ATM.

In each theft, according to police, different vehicles were used.

The thefts have been reported up and down Interstate 94 in Caledonia, and in other parts of Racine and Kenosha Counties, according to the Caledonia Police Department.

Police are asking those with information to call Det. Schuster, 262-835-4423, extension 180. Individuals remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Racine County Crime Stoppers, ‪262-636-9330‬, by going to racine.crimestoppersweb.com‬ or by using the P3 app.

