Two men allegedly had nearly 300 grams of weed, list of sales and thousands in cash in car

YORKVILLE — Two men from out of the area were found with nearly 300 grams of marijuana and a list of marijuana sales and distributions in the car they were riding, sheriff’s investigators say.

Juan C. Pineda Bustos, 21, from Watertown, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams, in connection to the case.

Feroz B. Shaghasi, 19, of Clayton, Calif., is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy reported that he and a fellow deputy were on patrol on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 when they performed a check of a vehicle that showed the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license.

The deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. While walking up to the vehicle, a deputy could detect a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Pineda Bustos and the passenger as Shaghasi.