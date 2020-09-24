Two men allegedly had nearly 300 grams of weed, list of sales and thousands in cash in car

YORKVILLE — Two men from out of the area were found with nearly 300 grams of marijuana and a list of marijuana sales and distributions in the car they were riding, sheriff’s investigators say.
Juan C. Pineda Bustos, 21, from Watertown, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams, in connection to the case.
Feroz B. Shaghasi, 19, of Clayton, Calif., is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy reported that he and a fellow deputy were on patrol on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 when they performed a check of a vehicle that showed the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license.
The deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. While walking up to the vehicle, a deputy could detect a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Pineda Bustos and the passenger as Shaghasi.
The occupants were removed from the vehicle so a search could be conducted. Deputies reported finding $146.63 in Pineda Bustos’ pocket and he claimed everything in the vehicle belonged to him. Shaghasi had $4,823.63 in his front right pocket, and when asked about the money, he claimed it was not that much money and only about $2,500. He also stated he had marijuana inside of his black backpack on the passenger side floorboards.
The vehicle was then searched as was a black backpack. It reportedly contained:
- 50 small resealable bags labeled as “Black Cherry Galato Cannabis Flower.”
- 49 small resealable bags labeled as “Joke’s Up! Miami Zourz.”
- A black jar with a blue label labeled as “Zourz” which contained marijuana.
- A small resealable bag labeled “Jokes Up! Obama Runtz” which contained a white pill and a half of a pill and crushed white powder which was identified as Oxycodone.
- A list blue note pad, which listed sales and distribution of drugs, listing drugs and their weights and money that was paid or owed with names next to it.
The total of marijuana found in the backpack was 101.4 grams and the Oxycodone weighed 5 grams.
Inside the trunk, there was an Ozark Trail lunch box that reportedly had $31,000 in it. A large, black suitcase was located near the lunch box with clothes inside it. Inside of the pockets of the clothes and the socks was $26,300 in cash.
An additional black jar was found under the front passenger seat with a green label stating “Ether,” which contained 98.3 grams of marijuana. A black jar with a blue label stating “Zourz” was also located and it contained 97.7 grams of marijuana, investigators reported.
Both Pineda Bustos and Shaghasi were given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A preliminary hearing for both is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
