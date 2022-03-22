Two men allegedly had 61.8 grams of ecstasy, 37.6 grams of marijuana in car

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men allegedly had more than 61.8 grams (2.18 ounces) of ecstasy and 37.6 grams (1.33 ounces) of marijuana in their car.
Amadeus D. McClain, 33, of the 900 block of Superior Street, was charged 15 felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver other Schedule 1 controlled substances between 10-50 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams.
Nicholas G. Tarver, 33, from Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver other Schedule 1 controlled substances between 10-50 grams.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Highway 20 and North Sunnyslope Drive when he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle.
The driver, McClain, said that the car belonged to his girlfriend. The passenger was identified as Tarver. Tarver had an active warrant for his arrest out of Milwaukee and was asked to step out of the vehicle. He admitted to officers that he had some ecstasy pills in his pocket. There was a baggie containing 163 ecstasy pills weighing 37.6 grams.
McClain was asked to step out of the car as well. He eventually complied and told officers that there were marijuana roaches in the car. A search of the car was done and the marijuana roaches were found in an ash container. There was a backpack found in the backseat that had two guns, three clear baggies of marijuana weighing 37.6 grams and a bag containing 24.2 grams of ecstasy pills.
McClain was given a $7,500 cash bond and Tarver was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. McClain has a preliminary hearing set for March 31 and Tarver has a preliminary hearing set for April 7, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antionah B. Butler
Antionah B. Butler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Joseph F. Mueller
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. Parkhill
Jacob J. Parkhill, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trebien M. Taylor
Trebien M. Taylor, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Zyairra L. Williams
Zyairra L. Williams, 2000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Stephan M. Campbell
Stephan M. Campbell, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Mario B. Davis
Mario B. Davis, Woodridge Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer.
Eduardo A. Flores
Eduardo (aka Cachetes) A. Flores, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Lazaro R. Hernandez
Lazaro R. Hernandez, 1200 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Corey E. Jones
Corey E. Jones, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), threats to injure or accuse of a crime (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Amadeus D. McClain
Amadeus D. McClain, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance (between 10-50 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Marcakaven D. Riley
Marcakaven D. Riley, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration), obstructing an officer, tampering with an ignition interlock device, disorderly conduct.
Efrain De Jesus Rivera
Efrain De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Nicholas G. Tarver
Nicholas G. Tarver, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).