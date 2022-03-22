Two men allegedly had 61.8 grams of ecstasy, 37.6 grams of marijuana in car

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men allegedly had more than 61.8 grams (2.18 ounces) of ecstasy and 37.6 grams (1.33 ounces) of marijuana in their car.

Amadeus D. McClain, 33, of the 900 block of Superior Street, was charged 15 felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver other Schedule 1 controlled substances between 10-50 grams and possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200 grams.

Nicholas G. Tarver, 33, from Milwaukee, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver other Schedule 1 controlled substances between 10-50 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, an officer was on patrol in the area of Highway 20 and North Sunnyslope Drive when he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle.

The driver, McClain, said that the car belonged to his girlfriend. The passenger was identified as Tarver. Tarver had an active warrant for his arrest out of Milwaukee and was asked to step out of the vehicle. He admitted to officers that he had some ecstasy pills in his pocket. There was a baggie containing 163 ecstasy pills weighing 37.6 grams.

McClain was asked to step out of the car as well. He eventually complied and told officers that there were marijuana roaches in the car. A search of the car was done and the marijuana roaches were found in an ash container. There was a backpack found in the backseat that had two guns, three clear baggies of marijuana weighing 37.6 grams and a bag containing 24.2 grams of ecstasy pills.

McClain was given a $7,500 cash bond and Tarver was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. McClain has a preliminary hearing set for March 31 and Tarver has a preliminary hearing set for April 7, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

