Two men allegedly had 3.5 pounds of weed, had bag of cash labeled "bud $"

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men allegedly had more than 3½ pounds of marijuana in their car and labeled a bag containing $25,000 in cash as "bud $."

Emmanuel J. Ortiz, 26, of the 6000 block of 16th Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana between 1,000-5,000 grams, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony J. Ortiz, 21, from Oak Creek, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana between 1,000-5,000 grams.

"Bud" is oftentimes slang referring to marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, June 19, an officer was sent to Ptarmigan Road and Sunnyslope Drive for a car crash.

The officer made contact with Anthony, who was standing near the driver's door, and Emmanuel, who was walking away from the scene. It was learned that Anthony was the driver of the crashed vehicle and Emmanuel was the passenger.

Officers saw Emmanuel carrying a duffle bag with a bottle of Hennessy. He was searched and a pill bottle with 10 pills of Alprazolam were found. Also found were multiple glass cartridges of cannabis oil. A search of the car found:

A Glock and baggie with 2.4 grams of marijuana in the glovebox. Anthony claimed to own the gun.

Two boxes of cannabis cartridges in the trunk.

A red backpack containing 1,612.4 grams of marijuana in plastic bags belonging to Anthony.

A blue backpack containing more cannabis cartridges.

A black backpack with $25,140 on a plastic bag labeled "bud $."

Emmanuel was given a $5,000 cash bond and Anthony was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

