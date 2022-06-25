Two men allegedly had 3.5 pounds of weed, had bag of cash labeled "bud $"

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men allegedly had more than 3½ pounds of marijuana in their car and labeled a bag containing $25,000 in cash as "bud $."
Emmanuel J. Ortiz, 26, of the 6000 block of 16th Street, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana between 1,000-5,000 grams, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony J. Ortiz, 21, from Oak Creek, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana between 1,000-5,000 grams.
"Bud" is oftentimes slang referring to marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, June 19, an officer was sent to Ptarmigan Road and Sunnyslope Drive for a car crash.
The officer made contact with Anthony, who was standing near the driver's door, and Emmanuel, who was walking away from the scene. It was learned that Anthony was the driver of the crashed vehicle and Emmanuel was the passenger.
People are also reading…
Officers saw Emmanuel carrying a duffle bag with a bottle of Hennessy. He was searched and a pill bottle with 10 pills of Alprazolam were found. Also found were multiple glass cartridges of cannabis oil. A search of the car found:
- A Glock and baggie with 2.4 grams of marijuana in the glovebox. Anthony claimed to own the gun.
- Two boxes of cannabis cartridges in the trunk.
- A red backpack containing 1,612.4 grams of marijuana in plastic bags belonging to Anthony.
- A blue backpack containing more cannabis cartridges.
- A black backpack with $25,140 on a plastic bag labeled "bud $."
Emmanuel was given a $5,000 cash bond and Anthony was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on June 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: June 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chardeal J. Gordon
Chardeal J. Gordon, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon.
Yazmyne N. Hooks
Yazmyne N. Hooks, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Emonjae James Kinney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.
Joseph Ottis Lee
Joseph (aka Joe Gee) Ottis Lee, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, felony bail jumping.
Micah T. Lminggio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Micah T. Lminggio, 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.
Anthony J. Ortiz
Anthony J. Ortiz, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams).
Emmanuel J. Ortiz
Emmanuel J. Ortiz, 6000 block 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ashley Seemann
Ashley Seemann, 4100 block of Mary Street, Waterford, felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Jaylen W. James
Jaylen W. James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Mark D. Miller
Mark D. Miller, 1900 block of Saturn Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Marqus A. Pettway
Marqus A. Pettway, 7000 block of 13th Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eli O. Brooks
Eli O. Brooks, Sterling Heights, Michigan, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Vallen M. Coleman
Vallen (aka Bird) M. Coleman, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Larry D. Dyson
Larry D. Dyson, 1200 block of 11th Street, Racine, stalking, obstructing an officer, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, disorderly conduct.