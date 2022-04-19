Two men accused of an attempted armed robbery on Saturday

RACINE — Two Racine men have been accused of an attempted armed robbery that occurred Saturday on Douglas Avenue.
Demontez Lamar Jones, 28, of the 600 block of 10th Street, was charged with a felony count of attempted armed robbery with threat of force and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Willie C. Hayes, 65, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with a felony count of attempted armed robbery with threat of force.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:28 p.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to a residence on Douglas Avenue for a report of Hayes pointing a gun at a woman before leaving the scene.
Upon arrival, the woman said that she was at her apartment when Hayes and Jones walked in and stood in her living room. Hayes then asked for his money, stating “where the (expletive) is my money” before pulling his shirt up and allegedly brandishing a gun. He then pulled it out and pointed it at her while saying “I want my money or I’ll shoot you.”
When she told them she was going to call the police, the two fled in an SUV. She told the officer that Hayes was there asking for money because last week he gave her a bottle of pills to sell, but when she noticed they were fake she threw them out.
Officers eventually found the SUV, and Jones got out of the passenger seat and ran. He kept running after being told to stop because he reportedly said he had to urinate. He was eventually detained. Hayes was the driver, and a search of the vehicle found a BB gun. Hayes said it was not an armed robbery because the gun was not real.
Hayes was given a $5,000 cash bond and Jones was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Both have a preliminary hearing on April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
