Two kids in car while Rochester woman was reportedly high on heroin
Rochester

Two kids in car while Rochester woman was reportedly high on heroin

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she was reportedly found passed out in the driver's seat of her car allegedly under the influence of heroin, with two small children in the backseat. 

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office:

At 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy approached a vehicle that was stopped in traffic on highways 20 and D in the Village of Rochester.

The deputy checked to see if anyone needed help. In the driver's seat, 30-year-old Jacqueline Rose Robinson was found passed out at the wheel, while the car was running and in gear, and her foot was on the brake pedal. Two children, ages 3 and 5, were found in the backseat.

The deputy said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the windshield was smashed. The deputy asked the 5-year-old child to unlock the passenger door so he could put the vehicle in park and shut it off.

Authorities discovered that Robinson reportedly struck a mailbox in the 1700 Block of South Colony Avenue in Yorkville  and drove another 10 miles before stopping. 

Robinson failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody after heroin was allegedly found. Drug paraphernalia was also reportedly located.

The two children were turned over to Racine County Children Protected Services.

The Sheriff's Office is recommending the District Attorney's Office charge Robinson with: Two counts of operating while under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old; two counts of recklessly endangering safety; possession of narcotics; and drug paraphernalia.

Jacqueline Robinson

Robinson
