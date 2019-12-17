Two kids in car while Rochester woman was reportedly high on heroin

ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after she was reportedly found passed out in the driver's seat of her car allegedly under the influence of heroin, with two small children in the backseat.
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
At 2:46 a.m. Tuesday, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy approached a vehicle that was stopped in traffic on highways 20 and D in the Village of Rochester.
The deputy checked to see if anyone needed help. In the driver's seat, 30-year-old Jacqueline Rose Robinson was found passed out at the wheel, while the car was running and in gear, and her foot was on the brake pedal. Two children, ages 3 and 5, were found in the backseat.
You have free articles remaining.
The deputy said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the windshield was smashed. The deputy asked the 5-year-old child to unlock the passenger door so he could put the vehicle in park and shut it off.
Authorities discovered that Robinson reportedly struck a mailbox in the 1700 Block of South Colony Avenue in Yorkville and drove another 10 miles before stopping.
Robinson failed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody after heroin was allegedly found. Drug paraphernalia was also reportedly located.
The two children were turned over to Racine County Children Protected Services.
The Sheriff's Office is recommending the District Attorney's Office charge Robinson with: Two counts of operating while under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old; two counts of recklessly endangering safety; possession of narcotics; and drug paraphernalia.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rebecca Mary Lynn Albert
Rebecca Mary Lynn Albert, 26000 block of Roosevelt Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hassan Ahmad Whitfield
Hassan Ahmad Whitfield, 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nickolas Gerald Schultz
Nickolas Gerald Schultz, of Manawa, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathan J. Romnek
Nathan James Romnek, 1700 block of Warwick Way, Mount Pleasant, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cory A. Jones
Cory A. Jones, of Wadsworth, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
James Richard Jackson
James Richard Jackson, of Hinckley, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Traoun Dayjon Oliver-Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Traoun Dayjon Oliver-Thomas, 200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, armed robbery, substantial battery, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tre Vaughn Lassiter-Schneck
Tre Vaughn Lassiter-Schneck, of Franklin, attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Joseph F. Langenfeld
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joseph F. Langenfeld, 2300 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery, substantial battery.
George E. Gayton
George E. Gayton, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, attempted strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.
David D. Garrett-Graves
David D. Garrett-Graves, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, first-degree reckless injury, disorderly conduct, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.
Ruben Andrew Figueroa
Ruben Andrew Figueroa, 600 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of THC as a repeat offense, disorderly conduct.
Valerie Ann Carey
Valerie Ann Carey, of Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine.
Cornelius Lloyd Armstrong
Cornelius Lloyd Armstrong, of Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.