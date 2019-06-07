RAYMOND — Two people have been injured in a rollover crash that occurred along Interstate 94 Friday morning.
The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Highway G. As of 10:15 a.m., the right lane of northbound traffic was shut down and the ramp to Highway G was closed.
After 10 a.m., two people were seen being transported from the scene of the crash in stretchers.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office, Town of Raymond, Union Grove and State Patrol responded to the scene.
The Journal Times will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
