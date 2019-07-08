{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — At least two people suffered gunshot wounds in shooting incidents over the holiday weekend, Racine police reported on Monday. 

At 10:54 p.m. July 4, police responded to the area of 11th and Villa streets for a report of shots fired. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was treated and released from Ascension All Saints Hospital.

While police were at the hospital, another victim, a 23-year-old man, came in with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that an argument escalated to shots being fired. As of Monday, Racine Police did not have an update on the man's condition or whether any arrests resulted from the incident. 

Another shooting incident was reported to police at 2:45 a.m. Sunday near the Catfish and More eatery, 1644 Washington Ave. A large crowd had gathered and was cleared from in front of the establishment. The crowd then moved to the BP in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. As that crowd was being dispersed, shots were fired.

Officers found a vehicle they believe to be involved and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle was recovered but no one was in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Investigation into both of the incidents was ongoing as of Monday.

