YORKVILLE — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a head-on crash — allegedly caused by a drunken driver — occurred on the west Interstate 94 frontage road.
At 12:09 a.m. Thursday, a crash was reported on North Sylvania Avenue (the west frontage road) at 50th Road, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Southbound Interstate 94 was shut down at Highway K, causing a backup on North Sylvania Avenue. A blue Honda Civic with a temporary Wisconsin license plate was allegedly passing vehicles recklessly when it struck a northbound truck head on.
The Civic's driver, Donald Rhodes, was reportedly intoxicated and arrested on pending charges, the Sheriff's Office reported. Rhodes and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital in Franklin, according to Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen. The driver of the truck refused transport, Allen said.
One person reportedly had a possible broken arm and another with a head injury, according to sheriff's radio reports.
Extrication was not required, Allen said.
