Try 3 months for $3
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

RACINE — Two people sustained minor injuries after knives or box cutters were thrown through the open window of the vehicle they were driving in, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.

The incident occurred at around 3:14 p.m., Sunday near 16th and Clark streets. The victims were driving on 16th Street when knives or box cutters were thrown through their open window, striking the driver and passenger. Police said the victims suffered minor injuries, but were not cooperative with authorities.

No one is in custody for the incident and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments