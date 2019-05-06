RACINE — Two people sustained minor injuries after knives or box cutters were thrown through the open window of the vehicle they were driving in, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
The incident occurred at around 3:14 p.m., Sunday near 16th and Clark streets. The victims were driving on 16th Street when knives or box cutters were thrown through their open window, striking the driver and passenger. Police said the victims suffered minor injuries, but were not cooperative with authorities.
No one is in custody for the incident and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said.
Today's mugshots: May 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Arin P. Berchem
Arin P. Berchem, 2000 block of Douglas Ave., Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, concealing stolen property (greater than $2,500).
Jocelyn A. Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jocelyn A. Carter, Fort Worth, TX, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Angela S. Dobbins
Angela S. Dobbins, 1400 block of Buchanan St., Racine, disorderly conduct, physical abuse of child.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Darius L. Gordon
Darius L. Gordon, 2800 block of Hamilton Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele
Kennythia R. Igkurak-Steele, 1400 block of Cedar Creek St., Racine, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, misdemeanor theft.
Quevon J. McKinnie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Natalie L. Sabala
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Natalie L. Sabala, 1600 block of St. Clair St., Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Torrist D. Cannon
Torrist D. Cannon, 1700 block of Spring St., Racine, retail theft (greater than or equal to $500).
Maurice M. Miller
Maurice M. Miller, 2100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
