MOUNT PLEASANT — Authorities have taken two suspects into custody connected to a Tuesday night armed robbery in Mount Pleasant, which was followed by a high-speed chase, crash and attempted home invasion.
According to releases from Mount Pleasant police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:
Two men armed with handguns robbed Willkomm Mobil at 6840 Washington Ave. at 10:18 p.m. No shots were fired during the robbery. The vehicle used to get away was a red Chevrolet pick-up truck which was reportedly stolen from Aroma Park, Ill.
Mount Pleasant officers quickly located the vehicle as it was entering southbound Interstate 94. As they attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at high speed until it was slowed by spike strips that struck a passenger side tire.
The vehicle continued southbound on the rim of the punctured tire and exited onto Highway C/Wilmot Road in Kenosha County. The car eventually turned into AAA Tentmaster, 15828 93rd St., where a Mount Pleasant police officer struck the vehicle into a tree line to end the pursuit.
The occupants then fled into a wooded area. A perimeter was established and notifications were made to area residents about the suspects at large.
About 3:45 a.m. Wednesday a Bristol resident in the area of the 14600 block of Wilmot Road called authorities to say he shot at a man trying to break into his home. At 7:40 am, a man who had been shot was encountered riding a bicycle on I-94 and was taken into custody for an arrest warrant through Illinois.
Several hours later, at 11:52 a.m. the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department apprehended a second subject matching the description of the suspects for this incident. This person had asked to use the telephone at a business near the scene of the incident where the chase ended.
“While it appears that this is the second suspect in this investigation, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind all residents to remain diligent and aware,” the department stated in a news release.
