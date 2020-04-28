Two fishermen rescue woman from Browns Lake

CITY OF BURLINGTON — A Browns Lake fishing trip resulted in two fishermen rescuing a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly trying to swim across the lake.
The Racine County Communications Center was first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday. They received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of Caldwell Drive in Burlington, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The caller said that they saw a vehicle pull into their driveway. A female then exited the vehicle and walked towards Browns Lake. She was then not able to be seen.
Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the vehicle. They checked the surrounding area, but did not find the female. A cell phone was discovered near the water, but the female was still nowhere to be seen.
Less than an hour later, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Racine County Communications Center received another call. This time, it was a rescue call about a 26-year-old woman that was pulled out of Browns Lake by two fishermen.
The woman was suffering from hypothermia, and the fishermen said they were bringing her to shore on their boat in the 4300 block of Peninsula Drive.
Deputies and rescue personnel responded and determined this was the woman matching the description who had parked the vehicle on Caldwell Drive. The woman said she wanted to swim across Browns Lake.
Through the investigation, it was determined that the woman was in the water approximately 35 to 45 minutes, with water temperatures hovering between 40 and 50 degrees.
Fishermen Gerald Amettis and Kaleb Rose, both of Burlington, saw something bobbing up and down in the water approximately 100 yards from the shore, and thought it was possibly a ball. As they got closer, they realized that it was a person.
The two said the woman was in the water up to her ears and barely treading water when they got to her and pulled her out.
The woman was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and a possible mental health evaluation.
