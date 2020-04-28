Two fishermen rescue woman from Browns Lake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CITY OF BURLINGTON — A Browns Lake fishing trip resulted in two fishermen rescuing a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly trying to swim across the lake.

The Racine County Communications Center was first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday. They received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of Caldwell Drive in Burlington, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

The caller said that they saw a vehicle pull into their driveway. A female then exited the vehicle and walked towards Browns Lake. She was then not able to be seen.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the vehicle. They checked the surrounding area, but did not find the female. A cell phone was discovered near the water, but the female was still nowhere to be seen.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 8:05 p.m., the Racine County Communications Center received another call. This time, it was a rescue call about a 26-year-old woman that was pulled out of Browns Lake by two fishermen.

The woman was suffering from hypothermia, and the fishermen said they were bringing her to shore on their boat in the 4300 block of Peninsula Drive.