CALEDONIA — Two drivers have been arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Caledonia to which Flight For Life was called, according to Caledonia police.
Caledonia police and fire crews were called at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday to Five Mile and Nicholson roads. Police radio reports indicated that at least one motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
One person was reportedly unconscious and bleeding from the head. Flight for Life was requested to meet medical personnel at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, although it's unclear if anyone was taken by helicopter.
The crash resulted in several road closures as first responders worked at the scene and police investigated the crash. The South Shore Fire Department also responded.
As of Thursday, the crash remained under investigation. Caledonia police were unable to provide any additional information Thursday about how many people were involved in the crash or their conditions.
Keondra M. Baskin
Keondra M. Baskin, 600 block of N. Memorial Drive, Racine, physical abuse of child, obstructing an officer.
Jacquelyn L. Brewer
Jacquelyn L. Brewer, 1000 Main St., Racine, uttering a forgery, concealing stolen property (between $5,000 and $10,000), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Arden Norman Davidson
Arden Norman Davidson, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esmeralda E. Gonzalez, 3300 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, uttering a forgery, fraud against a financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
William Alexander Kirksey
William Alexander Kirksey (a.k.a. Pistol Pete), 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donta J. Martin
Donta J. Martin, 1900 block of Deane Blvd., Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct.
Quevon J. McKinnie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Quevon J. McKinnie, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Joshua Isiah Morris
Joshua Isiah Morris, 4500 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm.
Timothy D. Moseley
Timothy D. Moseley, Sturtevant, stalking.
Crystal A. Santos
Crystal A. Santos, 2600 block of Charles St., Racine, physical abuse of child.
Orlando A. Santos
Orlando A. Santos, 2600 block of Charles St., Racine, physical abuse of child.
Phillip A. Scales
Phillip A. Scales, 1600 block of Holmes Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keisha Marie Farrington
Keisha Marie Farrington, 1400 block of 12th St., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Kevin M. La Gosh
Kevin M. La Gosh, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine B. Mitchell
Jasmine B. Mitchell, Milwaukee, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Nicholas T. Stadler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nicholas T. Stadler, 4300 block of Quiet Valley Ct., Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
