Try 1 month for 99¢
Mount Pleasant police
Buy Now
Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — After allegedly attempting to elude an officer in a high-speed chase, two men fled on foot, leaving behind drugs and a female passenger.

The woman was arrested, and her bail has been set at $255,000.

Charges after August crash that transported teen by Flight For Life

According to a criminal complaint:

A Mount Pleasant police officer attempted a traffic stop of a speeding Chevy Equinox at about 1 a.m. Friday. The Equinox was heading north on Highway 31, and the pursuit began just south of the Spring Street intersection.

Instead of pulling over, the Equinox sped up, reaching speeds of 100 mph, according to police. The vehicle then turned east onto Northwestern Avenue, where it drove onto the median, hit a sign and came to a rest.

The pursuing officer saw two men flee from the vehicle, running in different directions.

At first, the officer reported pursuing one of the men on foot, but lost sight of him. Upon returning to the scene of the crash, the officer saw a woman sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

She told police her name was Brooke Lynn Hoffman. She is 20 years old and lives on the 1100 block of David Street, which is located west of Northwestern Ave.

Substantial damage, but no injuries reported in crash near school

Found in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint, were 9.8 grams of marijuana, split between several smaller bags, and 7 grams of cocaine, split between two bags. Police reported that all of the bags were found either on the floor in front of the seat Hoffman was sitting in and in the glove compartment.

Hoffman is charged with possession with intent to deliver 5 to 15 grams of cocaine and possession with intent to deliver THC, both of which are felonies.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
1
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments