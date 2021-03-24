Two convicted sex offenders to be released under supervision in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Two sex offenders who abused children will be released on, or before, April 6 and will be living at 9901 Saratoga Drive, the Village of Caledonia Police Department announced on Wednesday.

According to Caledonia Police:

Daniel R. Williams, 51, was adjudicated for first-degree sexual assault of a child on June 4, 1987 and was later convicted for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Williams had forced nonconsensual sexual contact with juvenile females from 8 to 17 years old.

In one incident, Williams approached an 8-year-old female, covered her mouth and carried her to the basement of her residence where he exposed himself to her. Williams fled when the girl's mother went to the basement.

Hung R. Tran, 51, was adjudicated for first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1984 and later convicted for first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1992.

On multiple occasions, Tran sexually assaulted males from 3 to 9 years old.

Both offenders have served their imposed prison sentences and were granted supervised release from their Chapter 980 Civil Commitments by the courts, the press release said.