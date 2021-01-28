Two convicted sex offenders released and living in Racine

Two convicted sex offenders have been released in the past two weeks and are living in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Thursday.

Andrew N. Johnson, 62, was released Jan. 26 and is living in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue. Johnson was convicted in 2006 for sexual assaults of male minors known to him.

Corey L. Fondon, 45, was released Jan. 19 and is living in the 1300 block of 12th Street. Fondon was convicted in 1994 for forced sexual intercourse with female minors known to him.

As conditions of their release, Johnson and Fondon are not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, to have contact with the victims or to consume drugs.

Johnson and Fondon must also comply with standard sex offender rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender registry.

