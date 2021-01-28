 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two convicted sex offenders released and living in Racine
2 comments

Two convicted sex offenders released and living in Racine

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

Two convicted sex offenders have been released in the past two weeks and are living in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Thursday. 

Andrew N. Johnson

Johnson

Andrew N. Johnson, 62, was released Jan. 26 and is living in the 4600 block of Durand Avenue. Johnson was convicted in 2006 for sexual assaults of male minors known to him. 

Corey L. Fondon

Fondon

Corey L. Fondon, 45, was released Jan. 19 and is living in the 1300 block of 12th Street. Fondon was convicted in 1994 for forced sexual intercourse with female minors known to him. 

As conditions of their release, Johnson and Fondon are not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, to have contact with the victims or to consume drugs.

Johnson and Fondon must also comply with standard sex offender rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring and comply with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender registry. 

2 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News